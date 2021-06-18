Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry his estranged wife Mngoma was plotting to kill him

Former minister Malusi Gigaba said that in February last year he had received an SMS tipping him off that Norma Mngoma was behind a plot to kill him.

JOHANNESBURG - Former minister Malusi Gigaba said that he believed that his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, was behind a plot to kill him.

He said that that was why he reported the matter to the police minister and the Hawks were assigned to investigate.

Gigaba continued to testify at the state capture commission, mostly denying allegations by Mngoma that at one point he was close to the Guptas and the family gave him money in bags.



Gigaba said that the Hawks took Mngoma's gadgets to investigate if she was linked to a plot to kill him, not to delete incriminating evidence that would link him to corruption.



"When this incident happened, I called Captain Mavuso and said: 'Look, something like this has happened at our residence, will you please come quickly?'"

Gigaba explained why he called the Hawks when Mngoma had damaged a car that belonged to one of his friends.



He said that in February last year he had received an SMS tipping him off that Mngoma was behind a plot to kill him.



He reported this to the police minister and Captain Mavuso was assigned to the case.



Gigaba said that it made sense to call Mavuso when Mngoma trashed a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon parked in their garage in July.

"When the police took this stuff it was for the purpose of extracting from her phone, I presume, any information which could lead them to establishing the veracity of the claim that she was involved in a plot to kill me. It had nothing to do with expunging anything from her phone."

He denied that the Hawks deleted incriminating information from Mngoma's phone that linked him to the Guptas or that he had previously called an IT expert to do the same thing.

What Gigaba could not explain was if indeed that's where police thought they could find information about the plot to kill him, why did they take five months to seize Mngoma's gadgets and why only on the day that he had called them.

