Gigaba denies that his protectors saw bags of cash in his car boot

Malusi Gigaba maintained that his visits to the Guptas were social and they were not his advisors as claimed by his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma.

JOHANNESBURG - Former minister Malusi Gigaba denied that his protectors saw a bag full of cash in his boot.

Gigaba is still testifying at the state capture commission.

He denied that the testimony of protected "Witness 3", who said that he accompanied Gigaba to Saxonwold six or seven times and that Gigaba told them not to record the trips in their logbook.

He also denied that he used cash from the boot of his official car to pay for their lunch and his suits.

"Paragraph 26 is also a lie, Chairperson. I've never carried these R200 notes tied with rubber bands that I travelled with in the boot of the car. If I had to open this money, I certainly would not open it in front of Witness 3."

