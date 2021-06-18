Gigaba accuses state capture inquiry of casting aspersions on his character

Malusi GIgaba took offence when evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh asked him about his claims that the commission communicated via WhatsApp with his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma.

JOHANNESBURG - Former minister Malusi Gigaba has accused the state capture commission of casting aspersions on his character.

He took offence when evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh asked him about his claims that the commission communicated via WhatsApp with his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma.

Gigaba continued to testify, mostly denying allegations made by Mngoma about his meetings with the Guptas and overseas trips.

He said that Mngoma showed him the WhatsApp messages when, in his version, she proposed that she would not testify if he gave her a favourable divorce settlement.

On the other hand, Mngoma said that Gigaba was the one who told her that they could claim spousal privileges and not testify against each other.

Evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh wanted to know who to believe.

"You consider yourself a person of integrity and honesty?" Myburgh asked.

"Yes, I do," Gigaba responded.

"Ms Mngoma said about the WhatsApp communications between yourself that she couldn't have shown you them because she never had any WhatsApp communication with the commission."

"She showed me WhatsApp communications with the commission. I don't understand this point, Mr Chairman. It would seem to me that the evidence leader is casting aspersions on me," Gigaba complained.

He said that Mngoma was a pathological liar, who had disgraced his family and he denied that once, when she was with him, they were shown a cash dispenser at the Gupta residence.

Gigaba is expected back on the stand on Friday morning.

