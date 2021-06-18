GDE facing budget cuts due to COVID financial constraints - Lesufi

The department has received R135 million less compared to the previous year.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that his department was facing budget cuts due to the financial constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Lesufi presented a R53.4 billion budget for the 2021/2022 financial year in the Gauteng Legislature, with about three-quarters of the money earmarked for salaries.

The department has received R135 million less compared to the previous year.

Lesufi warned that if this budget was not well managed, there would be fallout.

“To help the most vulnerable learners, we will continue to prioritise serving high poverty communities by directing much of our funding and resources to these communities,” he said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.