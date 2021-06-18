Gauteng Health Dept temporarily suspends visiting hours at public hospitals

The Health Department said that the third wave had put health facilities under extreme pressure and the decision to halt visiting hours was aimed at reducing the risk of patients contracting the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise exponentially in Gauteng, the Health Department has temporarily suspended hospital visits at public facilities.

Gauteng currently accounts for the highest number of the new daily COVID-19 infections in the country, with over 7,000 cases recorded in this province over the last 24-hour cycle.

Provincial spokesperson, Kwara Kekana, said that only one visitor would be permitted in exceptional cases.

"In exceptional cases, only one visitor will be allowed and such a visitor cannot spend more than 15 minutes with a patient. The visiting question must be pre-arranged with the attending doctor. All visitors must be screened for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms."

