Ex-cop convicted of murdering Sibusiso Amos during lockdown enforcement

JOHANNESBURG - A former police officer has been convicted for the 2020 lockdown murder of Sibusiso Amos.

He was shot and killed in his yard in Vosloorus in March last year while Ekurhuleni Metro Police officers were enforcing level 5 lockdown regulations.

An argument broke out at his home between him and the EMPD officers, who were chasing locals from a nearby tavern.

Amos was shot at close range while standing behind a locked burglar gate. The bullet was fired by former cop, Simphiwe Ndlovu, who had apparently picked up a gun that had been dropped by the officers.

Three children, who were in the house at the time, were also wounded.

Ndlovu has been found guilty of murder, three counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Phindi Mjonondwane: "Sibusiso Amos posed no danger as he had no form of weapon and therefore the decision to shoot him was unjustified. Th matter has been postponed to the 29th of June 2021 for arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence."

