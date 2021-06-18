COVID vaccines earmarked for teachers expected to arrive on Friday - Health Dept

The Health Department said that Basic Education Department staff, who included teachers, administrative and support staff at all schools, irrespective of age, would be vaccinated next.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department said that South Africans could expect the arrival of 300,000 vaccines earmarked for educators on Friday.

But the department has also warned that South Africa was in trouble, with all provinces showing an increase in new COVID-19 infections.

Acting Minister Mamoloko Kubayi and the department briefed Parliament about the preparedness for the third wave and vaccines.

The department said that it wanted to target just under half a million persons over ten days.

The department said that the Department of Public Service and Administration has partnered with the Government Employee Medical Scheme to vaccinate insured and uninsured workers in the public service.

On preparedness, the department said that there were just over 114,000 hospital beds available in the public and private sectors.

