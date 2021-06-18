ANC lauds late Kenneth Kaunda as the pride of Africa

The ANC said that Kaunda’s passing was a sad moment for South Africa and the rest of the continent.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that the story of South Africa’s liberation would never be complete without the full acknowledgment of the role played by Zambia’s Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

The country’s governing party, which had set up camps in Zambia’s Lusaka during the struggle for democracy, has paid its tribute to Kaunda and has sent condolences to his people following his death on Thursday.

Dr KK, as he was fondly known, was hospitalised earlier this week.

Frelimo, MPLA, Zapu, Zanu, Swapo and the ANC – these are just some of the continent’s liberation movements that found a warm place under Kaunda’s wings.

The ANC has lauded Zambia’s founding president for his enduring friendship with this country and some of its own beloved leaders like Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela.

It said that Kaunda opened his country to ANC members for more than 30 years, describing Zambia’s first black president as the pride of the continent.

Over the years, the Zambian leader had joined efforts to raise awareness around HIV/Aids and more recently COVID-19.

It said that Kaunda’s legacy and those of other selfless African leaders should be used as inspiration in the fight for an Africa that was free from landlessness, poverty and human suffering.

