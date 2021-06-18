2m COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in SA so far, says Health Dept

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, joined by a team from the department, gave an update of what South Africa's vaccination drive would look like as it moved ahead.

CAPE TOWN - Two million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered in the country, so far.

On Friday morning, 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine touched down in the country.

The department's Dr Nicholas Crisp said that the vaccination programme for school staff was set to get off the ground from next week, with 582,000 people in this cohort set to receive their shots.

"Fortunately now, we have received the 300,000 doses that we have been looking for, for bridging the J&J conundrum that we had when the FDA locked out our vaccines and we will immediately start rolling out programmes followed, by others."

Another consignment of vaccines was expected to arrive next week.

Crisp said that they planned to complete the vaccination process within 10 working days.

"The Department of Basic Education is organising that staff of the schools go to the designated vaccination sites for this programme and will be arranging transport to enable them to get to those specific sites."

Following the education sector, workers in the security cluster were next in line for a COVID-19 shot.

