11,767 new COVID-19 infections, 100 new deaths reported in SA
The latest fatalities take the country's death toll to 58,323.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 11,767 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health's figures.
This brings the total number of active cases to 104,437, while 100 new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded. The latest fatalities take the country's death toll to 58,323.
On the vaccine front, the country is almost at the 2 million mark, with a total of 1,974,099 healthcare workers and citizens aged over 60 vaccinated.
The recovery rate stood at 90.39%
