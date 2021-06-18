Go

11,767 new COVID-19 infections, 100 new deaths reported in SA

The latest fatalities take the country's death toll to 58,323.

FILE: A City of Tshwane Health official takes a nasal swab to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus on a taxi operator at the Bloed Street Mall in Pretoria Central Business District, on 11 June 2020. Picture: AFP.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 11,767 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health's figures.

This brings the total number of active cases to 104,437, while 100 new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded. The latest fatalities take the country's death toll to 58,323.

On the vaccine front, the country is almost at the 2 million mark, with a total of 1,974,099 healthcare workers and citizens aged over 60 vaccinated.

The recovery rate stood at 90.39%

