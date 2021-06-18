108 District Six land claimants to move into new homes on 24 July

All of them were forcibly removed from their homes when the area was declared a 'whites only' area under the Apartheid Group Areas Act.

CAPE TOWN - After decades of waiting, 108 District Six land claimants will finally return home next month.

Land Affairs Minister Thoko Didiza announced on Friday that the claimants will move into their new homes on 24 July.

#DistrictSix WATCH: Heres a tour of one of the homes.

Construction is nearly complete here in District Six, where 108 housing units will be completed next month.

The Land Affairs Department on Friday started the allocation and administration process for the claimants.

The claimants will be able to indicate whether they want to move in or not as restitution advisor at the regional Land Claims Commission, Benjamin Mars, explained: "The minister has signed off the memorandum to allocate dwellings here but now we have to show claimants around whether they are satisfied with the units they will be getting."

That process will run until 24 July, when the department will officially hand over the keys to the claimants.

