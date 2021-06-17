Youth Day is a day of struggle not celebration - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema delivered his 16 June message outside the Uitsig High School in Centurion. That’s the school that recently made headlines after a pupil wearing an EFF beret was manhandled by a security guard.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema used his Youth Day address to urge South Africans to see it as a day of struggle rather than a day to celebrate.

Malema delivered his 16 June message outside the Uitsig High School in Centurion. That’s the school that recently made headlines after a pupil wearing an EFF beret was manhandled by a security guard. The incident was caught on camera and quickly went viral.

The pupil in the video, Katlego Legodi, was at Wednesday’s event, but emotions got the better of him during the address.

“What has happened here is something that shouldn't have happened. The way that they misuse the power on us black people, it hurts me,” he said.

In his message to supporters, Julius Malema spoke about what happened at the school on career guidance day should not happen again.

"There was supposed to be police here today to look for the monster who manhandled this young man," Malema said.

The EFF leader also decried the view that Youth Day was a celebration.

“This is the Soweto uprising. We must call it by its rightful name, so it doesn’t lose its political significance,” said the firebrand leader.

Malema told supporters that they chose the high school as the venue for their Youth Day rally to drive home the message that the EFF would not tolerate racism in schools.

WATCH: Malema calls on government to close schools over rising COVID-19 infections

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.