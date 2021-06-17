WATCH LIVE: Memorial service of former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza

President Cyril Ramaphosa is among those who've described the former Eskom board chair and businessman as a monumental figure.

JOHANNESBURG - The memorial service of the late Jabu Mabuza is under way on Thursday.

Mabuza passed away after having COVID-19 complications on Wednesday.

He was 63.

