Three-quarters of Gauteng education's R53.4bn budget to go to salary payments

MEC Panyaza Lesufi delivered his budget speech in the Gauteng Legislature on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education presented a R53.4 billion budget for the 2021/2022 financial year of which 5% is from conditional grants.

The department has received R135 million less compared to the previous year.

Lesufi said of the R53.4 billion his department had received for the 2021/2022 financial year, about three-quarters of the money would be set aside towards paying employees.

“The remuneration of employees remains the largest centre of budget, amounting to R39 billion, or 75% of the budget.”

He said given the significant financial strain that the economy had been under due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most education departments were facing budget cuts.

Lesufi added the public schooling sector remained a major priority, also receiving a significant share.

“Public education we’ve received R4.5 billion or 8.5%.”

Lesufi said as part of the department's commitment to bringing early childhood development centres into the education space, an additional R1.2 billion, has been set aside to solidify the foundation phase of the province's schools.

