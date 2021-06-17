The Raptor Room in CT to shut down as COVID-19 restrictions weigh on operations

The owner of The Raptor Room, Amy Lille, said that this had been a very difficult time for them.

CAPE TOWN - Local businesses in Cape Town said that it had been a difficult year for many of them due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Raptor Room, an iconic restaurant and events company, had to let go of half of its staff last year. They will now close their doors permanently due to the ongoing restrictions and earlier curfew hours.

The owner of The Raptor Room, Amy Lille, said that this had been a very difficult time for them.

"We don't have enough customers to sustain our business with rentals being so high and all the over overheads being so high, I just can't keep running a business being only myself. If we had a financial backer or investor, it would be different but as a small businesswoman, I don't have the financial capacity anymore," Lille said.

