With latest COVID restrictions, tavern owners fear they may close down for good

With the latest restrictions on capacity and operating hours, Mfundo Mbeki, co-owner of Rands Cape Town, fears they might have to close their doors altogether. The venue hosted a COVID-19 compliance training session on Wednesday for tavern owners.

CAPE TOWN - It's not only the average South African who is waiting for a vaccine - tavern owners are also hoping the mass vaccination programme starts gathering some serious speed.

The co-owner of trendy Western Cape hangout, Rands Cape Town, said that they were hoping that half of the South African population would have been vaccinated by now.

Tavern owners attended a refresher workshop on coronavirus safety protocols at their business premises. But the big question on all of their minds was would they even have a business to protect for much longer?

“It's so frustrating because when we look at it, it seems like we're gonna go this route for the next two years. We're not going to reach that two years, we will close and we'll have to go and find work, which we don't know where we're gonna find that work because it seems like all the companies are suffocating," said Mfundo Mbeki, co-owner of the Rands Cape Town.

The owner of The Milk Restaurant and Bar nearby, Siphelo Jalivane, said that they wanted to comply with the regulations but there were a lot of confusing messages.

"The information that we're getting as liquor traders, there's no consistency. I don't know how we can make it possible to have the information that gets to liquor traders or businesses is the correct information so that we don't incur another loss or suffer on top of what we are suffering during COVID."

The National Liquor Trade Council stressed the importance of businesses complying with COVID-19 safety measures to curb the spread of the disease and preventing cluster outbreaks.

