Simon Ndyalvane, cop accused of murdering Nathaniel Julies, to reapply for bail

Simon Ndyalvane, one of three police officers accused of murdering Eldorado Park teenager, Nathaniel Julies, is expected to present new evidence to the court.

One of the three police officers accused of murdering Eldorado Park teenager, Nathaniel Julies, is expected to reapply for bail in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Simon Ndyalvane is expected to present new evidence to the court.

The three officers were arrested after Julies, who had Down syndrome, was shot dead just metres away from his home last year.

The three police officers arrested following the fatal shooting Julies face charges of murder, possession of illegal ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

The 16-year-old was shot dead while walking to a local shop to buy biscuits.

The murder sparked outrage in Eldorado Park, which led to protests.

Ndyalvane is expected to apply for bail once again on Thursday based on new evidence.

The trial of these three officers is expected to begin in October.

