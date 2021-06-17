SA records 13,246 new COVID-19 infections, highest since January

Sadly, another 136 people have also died in this country after contracting the virus, with the country's death toll now at 58,223.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded both the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rate since January, with more than 13,000 infections confirmed over the past 24-hour period.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that this represented a 21.7% positivity rate.

Sadly, another 136 people have also died in this country after contracting the virus, with the country's death toll now at 58,223.

On the recovery front, just over 1,620,000 people have recuperated so far.

The latest vaccine stats show just over 1,965,000 people have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot.

