Ramaphosa vows govt won't go back on commitment to improve lives of SA youth

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that government would not go back on its commitment to improving the lives of South Africa's youth.

In his Youth Day message on Wednesday, the president highlighted that nearly 64% of young people in South Africa were unemployed.

President Ramaphosa said that South Africa's economy was suffering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a situation that was already bad, had become even worse.

"We are putting young people at the centre of our recovery. This is the singular focus of this administration to ensure that young people are given access to opportunities."

He said that the challenge of youth unemployment could seem insurmountable.

"However, we know what we need to do to address it. We know that by providing young people with opportunities for work experience, by supporting to start and grow their own businesses, we want to support them."

In the president's State of the Nation Address earlier this year, he reported that the Department of Small Business Development and the National Youth Development Agency had achieved their target of supporting 1,000 youth-owned enterprises in 100 days, particularly in the township and rural economies.

This target has now been expanded to reach 15,000 young entrepreneurs.

