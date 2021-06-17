Jabu Mabuza's passing a devastating loss for SA - Busa

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) president Sipho Pityana said that Jabu Mabuza was a role model for all South Africans, who became a powerhouse in the country’s economy and who also occupied several leadership positions in both the corporate and public sectors.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said that Jabu Mabuza's death was a tragic and devastating loss for business in South Africa.

The former Eskom chair passed away on Wednesday at the age of 63. He suffered complications after contracting COVID-19.

Busa president Sipho Pityana said that Mabuza was a role model for all South Africans, who became a powerhouse in the country’s economy and who also occupied several leadership positions in both the corporate and public sectors.

Mabuza's family has thanked the country for all the support and messages they'd received and asked for privacy at this time.

The business community mourns the tragic passing of Jabu Mabuza, after contracting COVID-19.

