'Here to set the record straight': Mzwanele Manyi on being Zuma's spokesperson

JOHANNESBURG - Former media boss and government mouthpiece Mzwanele Manyi said he was approached by former President Jacob Zuma to become his spokesperson with the hope that it would balance out the discourse when it came to Zuma’s name.

As he faces several protracted court battles, Zuma has recently relied mostly on statements shared through his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s Twitter page to communicate his side of the story.

Manyi returns to Zuma’s side in a professional capacity having hung his African National Congress (ANC) t-shirt in 2019.

Manyi said Zuma needed someone with vast knowledge of how government operated.

“Now that most of his issues involve the era when he was in government and so on, I really would be among the people that should be able to set the record straight.”

He added that like any other professional who is able to service multiple organisations simultaneously, he saw no conflict in being an African Transformation Movement (ATM) member and working for a former leader of the ANC.

This followed claims by some that ATM is a project aimed at collapsing the ANC and was established by Zuma and suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.

Manyi said not accepting the job would be giving credence to these views.

“There’s no basis whatsoever for that… it’s all a lot of nonsense. I’m not going to allow nonsense to stop me from doing what is right.”

Zuma is still waiting to hear how the Constitutional Court will sanction him for being in contempt of court. This after he refused to return to testify before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture commission.

