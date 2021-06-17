Health Dept confirms consignment of J&J jabs to be set aside for teacher

Acting Health Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubani is expected to provide more details soon on how the vaccination rollout for this sector will be managed.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department has confirmed that an initial consignment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses will be set aside for teachers.

The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism reported on Thursday that 300,000 shots for school staff should arrive by Friday.

Bhekisisa editor-in-chief Mia Malan reported that all school staff would qualify for the vaccine and there was no age limit for who will be vaccinated. After the initial 300,000, more jabs will be made available next weeks for the school rollout.

Schools will be scheduled by the basic education department for specially allocated sites, she reported.

