NUM warns more victims could be found after 20 suspected zama-zamas found dead

Police confirmed that they found the bodies of 20 men on Monday and Tuesday at two separate locations near an old mine in Orkney.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union Of Mineworkers (NUM) warned that there could be more victims in the North West after the grim discovery in Orkney of 20 dead men believed to have been illegal miners.

Police confirmed that they found the bodies on Monday and Tuesday at two separate locations near an old mine.

Details are not yet clear and police have opened an inquest docket after combing the areas for more evidence.

NUM president Joseph Montisetse has reacted to the tragedy and he's hoping that more information will be revealed soon.

“We have the police here in South Africa who are not trained to police underground. So the police are also scared because they don't know how to police underground,” Montisetse said.

The police's Sabata Mokgwabone said that they were hoping that the post-mortem report would shed light on what happened to these men.

"There was a video that went viral, whereby a man, who named himself Mafifi, was seen pleading for assistance, apparently due to people who died as a result of a smoke inhalation or an accident that occurred at shaft number six, but at this stage, our investigation is still underway," he said.

