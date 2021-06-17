Gauteng health allocates extra R2bn for COVID-19 comprehensive response

R1.5billion was allocated to sustain posts that were created as part of the COVID-19 response, while an additional R217 million was allocated to fund 'nursing agencies'.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi presented the Gauteng Department of Health’s budget vote at the legislature on Thursday amid opposition political parties’ concerns about COVID-19-related corruption.

An additional R2 billion has been set aside for what Mokgethi said was the province’s comprehensive health response to the pandemic, including the rollout of vaccines at 330 sites.

R1.5 billion was allocated to sustain posts that were created as part of the COVID-19 response, while an additional R217 million was allocated to fund “nursing agencies”.

Mokgethi said 7,374 posts were created during the 2020/2021 financial year, costing more than R1.5 billion.

Opposition parties in the council challenged the budget vote, calling for action against identified personal protective equipment corruption.

Ironically, former MEC Bandile Masuku, under whose leadership the malfeasance costing the state billions of rand took place, gave a glowing review of the department’s work during the sitting.

