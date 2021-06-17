COVID-19 third wave will be worse than previous two waves - Sama

South African Medical Association (Sama) chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee, said that government's heightened level three lockdown measures had come way too late.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Association (Sama) said that early indications showed that the COVID-19 pandemic's third wave would be worse than the previous two.



With most of the country gripped by a massive spike of infections, some lockdown curbs have been bolstered.

These include restrictions on the sale of liquor, an extended curfew and a cap on the number of people allowed at gatherings.

Over the past 24 hours, 13,246 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country

Gauteng has by far recorded the highest number of new infections - 7,859 new cases have been recorded.

"People carry on as if everything is right. Everything is not right. We are in a pandemic, we are in a third wave and a third wave that's going to be worse. At this stage, all the indications are that it is going to be worse than the second wave."

As part of efforts to control the virus's spread, Coetzee suggested that schools should be closed, a move that the Basic Education Department had dismissed.

