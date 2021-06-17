Cops discover 300 mandrax tablets hidden in a downpipe in Bellville

The drugs were valued at over R12,000.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Metro Police have recovered a large stash of drugs hidden in a downpipe in Bellville.

The discovery was made earlier on Thursday during routine patrols in the area.

The drugs were valued at over R12,000.

"Officers attached to the Tactical Response Unit were conducting crime-prevention patrols when they stopped in Bellville. They conducted various searches and found the drugs hidden in blue plastic bags. A total of 300 Mandrax tablets were confiscated."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.