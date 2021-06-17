Go

BLSA: Jabu Mabuza was a formidable and independent leader

Business Leadership South Africa's Busisiwe Mavuso said that they were deeply saddened by Jabu Mabuza's passing.

FILE: Jabu Mabuza at an Eskom media briefing in his capacity as board chairperson on the power utility on 19 March 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News
FILE: Jabu Mabuza at an Eskom media briefing in his capacity as board chairperson on the power utility on 19 March 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa is remembering its former chairperson, Jabu Mabuza, as a formidable and independent leader.

The former Eskom board chairperson and businessman passed away from COVID-19 complications on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old resigned from the state-owned entity last year and apologised for failing to meet the targets set out to avoid power cuts.

Business Leadership South Africa's Busisiwe Mavuso said that they were deeply saddened by his passing.

"It was under his leadership as chairperson of BLSA, that big business took the firm decision to publicly denounce the state capture project and make a solid pledge towards ethical leadership, protecting our key institutions and working collaboratively with government towards building a capable state."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA