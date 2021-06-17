ANC, DA, EFF urge SA youth to have their say at upcoming municipal polls

People under 35 constitute more than a third of eligible voters in the country, which makes them a hot commodity for politicians ahead of local government elections this year.

CAPE TOWN - Claim your power! That was the message from the nation's three biggest political parties on Youth Day on Wednesday.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) the offical opposition Democratic Alliance (DA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) all used their Youth Day addresses to encourage young people to have their say at the ballot box.

President Cyril Ramaphosa paraphrased John F Kennedy's famous speech, urging the youth to consider what they could do for the nation.

"You need to rise and demonstrate that a better for all is indeed within our reach," Ramaphosa said.

People under 35 constitute more than a third of eligible voters in the country, which makes them a hot commodity for politicians ahead of local government elections this year.

And DA leader John Steenhuizen appealed to young people to use their power where it counted - at the ballot box.

"You have the numbers, you can make a real difference," Steenhuisen said.

In a characteristically fiery address in Gauteng, EFF leader Julius Malema sent the same message to his supporters.

"It is useless to complain yet you are not registered to vote," Malema said.

Political parties also highlighted the issues of youth unemployment, which counted among the highest in the world.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa: Nearly 64% of our youth are unemployed

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.