'All the provinces are in trouble,' warns health dept on rising COVID-19 cases

Acting Health Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and the department briefed Parliament on the government’s preparedness for the third wave and the vaccination rollout.

CAPE TOWN - The National Department of Health has warned that South Africa is in trouble with all provinces showing an increase in new COVID-19 infections.

The department had nothing but bad news for the health committee as officials told members that hospitalisations have broken records compared to the two previous waves.

Senior department official Dr Aquina Thulare said most new cases were in Gauteng followed by the Western Cape.

"What is also worrying is that all provinces are moving upward and there is no province that seems to be showing a flattening gradient. So, all the provinces are in trouble."

Kubayi-Ngubane slammed political parties who failed to adhere to new restrictions during Youth Day.

"So, what we saw happening in Gauteng, including five political parties, which I believe are acting irresponsibly, because when we are leaders, part of the responsibility we have is to make sure we protect the lives of those who support us."

The department said 300,000 vaccines for educators were expected to arrive on Friday.

