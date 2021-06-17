Al Sharpton condemns Lindani Myeni's killing as more video footage emerges

New video footage - which Honolulu police blocked from being released - was posted on Wednesday, showing the killing of Myeni by Honolulu police from a different angle other than the police body camera which initially emerged.

JOHANESBURG - American civil rights leader Al Sharpton is the latest public figure to add his voice to widespread condemnation of Hawaii police's actions when a South African rugby player was killed in April.

New video footage - which Honolulu police blocked from being released - was posted on Wednesday, showing the killing of Lindani Myeni by Honolulu police from a different angle other than the police body camera, which initially emerged.

WARNING: The following clip contains strong language and scenes that may disturb some viewers

CW: graphic police violence.

New video of evidence not released to public until now! On Apr 14, Honolulu Police killed Lindani Myeni, an unarmed man. HPD held evidence until judge released. Video contains security cam footage showing very different story.https://t.co/5YMbb0Doup Justice for Lindani Myeni (@Justice4Lindani) June 15, 2021

The new evidence video clearly shows that Lindani Myeni intended to go to the IKCSON Temple but he was at the wrong address next door. Its a reasonable mistake in the dark. He removed his shoes and wore his ceremonial headdress. he was polite. The 911 caller Sabine Wang lied. pic.twitter.com/BJK2oRDKwu Justice for Lindani Myeni (@Justice4Lindani) June 15, 2021

"Reverend Al Sharpton and the National Action Network (NAN) condemn the unexplained killing of Lindani Myeni in Honolulu on April 14. The newly released video of Myeni's killing raises serious questions, including why Honolulu Police failed to identify themselves until Myeni lay fatally wounded from shots they fired," a statement reads.

"The incident occurred after the South African national and husband and father of US citizens entered a home with rental rooms for vacationers, apparently mistaking it for the house next door being used as a faith temple.

NAN added there was no indication of hostility, burglary, or any other crime that could be attributed to Myeni's demeanour or actions. Realising that he had mistaken the home for the temple next door, Myeni immediately departed, apologising for his mistake calmly saying, "I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry."

Less than two minutes after leaving the home and still in its driveway, Myeni is confronted by Honolulu police in the dark of night.

Reverend Sharpton expressed his sadness at what transpired: “I am saddened to be once again contacted by a family and their attorneys seeking justice for the senseless killing at the hands of police, this time on the Hawaiian island of Oahu and contrary to the 'aloha' spirit.

"Lindani Myeni’s killing is yet another sensational racialisation and criminalisation of an innocent unarmed black man at the hands of police not following the law and proper police procedures. The Honolulu Police Department and Hawaii prosecutors must be fully transparent and assertive in pursuing justice, in this case, to ensure that Mr Myeni's killing is not yet another disregard of black lives.

"Anything other than that would be contrary to the spirit of aloha, which embraces love and respect of all lives, including black lives. We stand with the Myeni family in their demand that the Honolulu Police release all pertinent information so that they can know what the facts of this case are and seek appropriate justice,”

