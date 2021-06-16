Werksmans had no grounds to cross-examine me: Montana at State capture

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he no longer has time - so either he won't make findings where evidence is one-sided - or he will refer incomplete work to other law enforcement agencies.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Prasa ( Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa) CEO Lucky Montana said he has always known that Werksmans Attorneys have no grounds to cross-examine him.

Montana was speaking at the state capture commission.



He said that's why the law firm and other parties who wanted to cross-examine him withdrew their applications to the commission.

Montana stood before the commission in person and said he should have been told that the applicants had withdrawn - because he honoured the notice to appear - even though he had a family bereavement

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he no longer has time - so either he won't make findings where evidence is one-sided - or he will refer incomplete work to other law enforcement agencies.

Werksmans Attorneys is one of the applicants that decided to withdraw its bid to question former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana.

"Werksmans is satisfied to rely on two affidavits filed which include Montana allegations - and Montana has failed to produce evidence for the injurious attacks".



But that still left Montana boisterous.

"Werksmans contracts were irregular and unlawful, I'm glad they have all withdrawn".

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’as application to cross-examine former CEO Lulama Mokhobo and former Communications Minister Yunus Carrim - were also dismissed

But he will be allowed to submit a written affidavit stating his side of the story.

[Earlier] Mr. Montana tells the commission that he came all the way here today because he was ready for the cross-examination by Werksmans, he says he is disappointed that it has been withdrawn. #StateCaptureInquiry State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) June 15, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.