WC hospitals filling up: Third wave of infections

The Western Cape health department's Dr Saadiq Kariem said over the past four weeks, there have been over 9400 trauma cases at 17 of the province's emergency centres.

CAPE TOWN- As health officials continue to battle with the third wave of infections and increased admissions - hospital space in the Western Cape is starting to fill up.

The province has over 8 000 active cases and more than one thousand people are in hospital.

The Western Cape health department's Dr Saadiq Kariem said not only are COVID admissions rising - but the number of trauma cases too - which is taking up beds.

He said half of these cases were interpersonal violence. And, more than 40% were over weekends.

Kariem said alcohol plays a big role.

"Most of the interpersonal violence presented at our emergency centres is certainly linked to alcohol and the misuse of alcohol".

