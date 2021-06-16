'This could've been done earlier': MAC on level 3 lockdown announcement

On Tuesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa raised the nation's COVID-19 alert level, moving the curfew earlier and restricting alcohol sales and public gatherings.

CAPE TOWN - The Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on COVID-19 said the increase in cases in Gauteng is a serious concern.

The active caseload in the nation's economic hub has been steadily rising over two weeks.

On Tuesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa raised the nation's COVID-19 alert level, moving the curfew earlier and restricting alcohol sales and public gatherings.

But have the restrictions come too late for Gauteng?

"This could've been done earlier, but it's just that it was not and this is where we are right now. It is always easy to look back and say 'we could've done this', but what's important is, even now is still a good opportunity, especially because the other provinces are not yet there [in a third wave]. So, we can still save the other provinces from a rampaging third wave," said Ministerial Advisory Committee chairperson Professor Koleka Mlisana.

The situation in Gauteng is further complicated by the fact that one of the province's key hospitals - Charlotte Maxeke Academic - is out of action due to a recent fire there.

"Gauteng is a serious concern and whether the hospitals are ready for the increase in numbers - that's the other thing we need to look at, Mlisana said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.