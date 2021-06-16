Sanca calls on communities to reduce stigma surrounding addiction

As the country commemorates Youth Day - Eyewitness News is shining the spotlight on the drug popularly known in many South African townships as nyaope.

JOHANNESBURG - NGO Sanca (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence) has called on communities to help reduce the stigma that surrounds young people who battle with addiction.

The highly addictive drug has contributed to the high crime rate in the country.

Sanca has called on society to educate themselves about substance use disorder in order to help in fighting drug abuse.

Spokesperson Thembi Msane has warned communities against labelling those struggling with drug addiction.

"Calling them as an example bo nyaope, these hobos, these useless people you'll amount to nothing that is something we can start off first with and to also remember that when you've got a loved one who is actually at a rehab it is quiet important that you as family members are able to understand and get help for yourself as well".

WATCH: Majority of the youth has nothing to do here and at the end of the day, you end up imagining things that are not good because there no jobs and we need cash. #DrugAbuse #unemployment#Nyaope #YouthDay2021 #16June2021



FOR MORE WATCH: https://t.co/FN0vXJZ8FD pic.twitter.com/SgBVrWIfUR Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) June 16, 2021

