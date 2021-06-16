LGBTQI+ people will be marching for the right to live this Youth Day

One of the men last seen with Anele Bhengu allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday.

The following story contains sensitive details, which some readers may find disturbing.

DURBAN- As the country commemorates the 45th anniversary of the Soweto uprisings – the LGBTI community plans to stage a march calling for justice in Kwamakhutha, south of Durban.

This follows the murder of 28-year-old Anele Bhengu in an incident believed to be linked to hate crime. Her bruised body was discovered at a ditch near a school in the Durban south community in the early hours of Sunday.

Bhengu was allegedly raped before her stomach was cut open and her throat slit.

Her cousin, Thabani Seme, spoke to Eyewitness News on Tuesday while scores of mourners visited their Kwamakhutha home.

"As a family, we are very shocked. The way it happened, no one deserves to be killed like this. I think the police must play their part. They must find these criminals".

At the same time, a convener of LGBQTI+ community activism in Kwazulu-Natal, Hlengiwe Buthelezi, said they knew of at least 11 people who have been killed for their sexuality since February last year.

"We need the arm of the law to take its course. To be honest with you, I as a person myself fear for my life because for them to kill you do not have to do anything. You just need to exist as a gay person ".

One of the men last seen with Bhengu allegedly killed themselves on Tuesday. Another is alleged to have fled from the community and his home was set alight.

Police said no one has been arrested.

