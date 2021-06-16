Joburg Water tells resident to fix electricity issue it caused

Bontle Maisela said she was told to source an electrician herself to sort our her water problem as it was 'not Joburg Water fault'.

JOHANNESBURG - As Joburg residents battle constant power and water outages, one resident has drawn a line in the sand saying enough is enough.

Bontle Maisela told Eyewitness News on that her ordeal started with a burst water pipe that needed to be fixed by Joburg Water at her home in Riverside Fourways.

However, three weeks later Maisela has had to move out of her home.

While the contractors at Joburg Water were fixing the burst pipe, they damaged the Eskom line, leaving Maisela with no electricity and a huge hole at the entrance of her home.

Eyewitness News spoke to Maisela who said she was told to source an electrician herself as this was not Joburg Water's fault.

"Why is it my responsibility now to go and outs source an electrician? I told them from day one that I'm not sourcing any electrician because I did not damage anything".

However, Joburg Water's Elaneor Mavimbela has admitted that they are at fault.

"Joburg Water has admitted fault, hence right now we are going to get our contractors to go on site to assist her, and then we will resolve it from our side".

