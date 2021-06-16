Homophobic killings: LGBTI+ community calls for Hate Crimes Bill to be passed

More than 100 young people marched to KwaMakhutha police station to call for a thorough investigation into Anele Bhengu's murder.

The following story contains sensitive details, which some readers may find disturbing.

KWAMAKHUTHA - There are renewed calls on Youth Day for Parliament to pass the Hate Crimes Bill as a matter of urgency.

Activists from the LGBTI+ community marched to the KwaMakhutha police station to highlight the danger they are facing.

This followed the murder of Anele Bhengu this week in a suspected hate crime targeting the LGBTIQ+ community.

More than 100 young people marched to the police station to call for a thorough investigation into Bhengu's murder.

She was a lesbian and her family believes she was raped, before being stabbed to death.

#YouthDay2021 As the country commemorates the 45th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising - the Youth of KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, are staging a demonstration calling for justice and recognition of LGBT+ rights. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/jVy3beXLlS EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 16, 2021

#YouthDay2021 Scores of ppl have now gathered outside the KwaMakhutha Police Station. They are calling for a thorough investigation into Anele Bhengus murder. Members of the LGBTI community who have spoken to EWN say they will ensure that her passing is not in vain. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/PoRQHJQLnW EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 16, 2021

Convener of the LGBTI community in KwaZulu-Natal, Hlengiwe Buthelezi said public officials must fast-track the implementation of the Hate Crimes Bill.

"We have advocated for the Hate Crimes Bill and we've sent the draft to Parliament in 2018 was the last we heard of it. Nothing has come to the fore thus far.

Buthelezi said Bhengu was the eleventh person killed for their sexuality since February last year and police must demonstrate that they were serious about resolving these murders.

