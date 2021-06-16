EFF members rally outside Uitsig High School as they wait for Malema

EFF members arrived at Uitsig High School as early as eight o ‘clock on Wednesday morning to prepare for the organisation’s 16 June commemoration.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is spending part of Youth Day at the Uitsig High School in Centurion.

The school that found itself in the centre of a furore after a video emerged showing security guards manhandling a learner who was wearing an EFF beret.

The group was toyi toying just outside the school gate.

They said the party is taking the rally to the school to demand an end to racism.

And they're eagerly awaiting the arrival of party leader Julias Malema who's scheduled to address them.

Police are monitoring the situation with only a few residents walking around. And others watching from their windows.

EFF Treasurer General @OmphileMaotwe with the EFF Head of International Relations Desk Commissar @GardeeGodrich at the EFF June 16 commemoration in Uitsig High School #EFFJune16inUitsig pic.twitter.com/gqfCxDLoJb Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 16, 2021

Today we are at Uitsig High School in Pretoria, honouring the defiant youth of 1976 that stood up to an imposition of laws that undermined their freedoms. #EFFJune16inUitsig pic.twitter.com/8cpxtjsnZm Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 16, 2021

