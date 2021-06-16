COVID-19 stricter lockdown measures will make difference: Virologist

President Ramaphosa Cyril Ramaphosa last announced heightened COVID-19 restrictions in a bid to rein in a 3rd wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

CAPE TOWN - Virologist Professor Wolgang Preiser said stricter lockdown measures might be moderate, but they will make a difference.

President Ramaphosa Cyril Ramaphosa last announced heightened COVID-19 restrictions in a bid to rein in a 3rd wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

South Africa has been moved to lockdown level 3 with the curfew now starting at 10 pm until 4 am.

Alcohol sales for off-site consumption have also been adjusted and are now permitted between 10 am and 6 pm from Monday to Thursday.

Preiser said with the upward trend in infections being recorded, it's important for the government to remind people of the COVID-19 safety rules.

"I was really relieved hearing President Ramaphosa last night moving us back to somewhat stricter precautions, I think it's quite moderate overall but it will make a difference".

Preiser stresses it's important to curb more infections now.

"The problem with this is that by the time you notice you are in a difficult spot it's already too late because by that time many more people would have been infected and will only be diagnosed in the days and weeks to come and then come to seek the health services".

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.