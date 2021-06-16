Consider implications of letting kids go to gatherings - Schäfer warns parents

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said they were seeing more evidence of community-level transmission, which in turn affects schools.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has warned now is not the time to become complacent, with the province currently experiencing a third wave.

Officials have recorded more than 450 active cases of COVID-19 at schools in the Western Cape.

There are currently 148 active COVID-19 cases among school staff members and 314 active cases among learners in the Western Cape.

While these cases were being reported by schools, the provincial Health Department indicated they are linked to social events, rather than school attendance, the same pattern seen during the second wave last year.

Schäfer said safety measures implemented have proven to be effective in preventing the virus from spreading at schools, and it's important these continue to be strictly followed.

"I want to make an appeal to parents, please, consider the implications of allowing your child to attend unnecessary gatherings."

She added it's up to each individual to act responsibly.

"I understand that our learners and their parents have been through a stressful time during this pandemic, and want to relax and socialise with friends. But we cannot afford to let our guard down after school hours."

