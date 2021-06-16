Blood donations from youth dropped almost 20% since start of COVID-19 pandemic

SANBS CEO Ravi Reddy said the culture of blood donation starts at a very early age.

JOHANNESBURG - As politicians call on the youth to use their power at the ballot box, the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) appealed to them to give the gift of life.

The service said blood donations have dropped by almost 20% among the youth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

SANBS CEO Ravi Reddy said the culture of blood donation starts at a very early age.

“We do find that we need to target our donors pretty early so that they can continue donating later in life.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.