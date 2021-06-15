WC schools have over 450 active cases of COVID – MEC Schäfer

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer on Tuesday said with the province in a third wave, they were seeing more evidence of community-level transmission.

CAPE TOWN - There are more than 450 active cases of COVID-19 at schools in the Western Cape.

Currently, 148 school staff members are infected, and 314 learners have the virus.

MEC Schäfer said while more cases were being reported by schools, the provincial Department of Health had indicated the infections were linked to social events rather than school attendance.

It's similar to the pattern seen during the second wave last year.

She said: “Our safety measures have proved effective in preventing the virus from spreading at schools and we must continue to follow these. While it is very well to follow the golden rules at school, if they are not followed when not at school, learners put themselves, their families and friends at risk.”

Schäfer has appealed to parents to consider the implications of allowing their children to attend unnecessary gatherings, as this is not the time to let their guard down after school hours.

