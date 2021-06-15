WATCH LIVE: Deputy President Mabuza answers questions in the NCOP

Mabuza can also expect to be grilled on corruption-related issues in government.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza is back in Parliament on Tuesday to answer burning questions about Eskom and the country's troubled COVID-19 vaccination process.

He is appearing in a virtual plenary sitting of the National Council of Provinces.

