Suspects killed in Bishopstown shootout linked to murder of Ndwedwe top cop

The police’s Thembeka Mbele said that investigations had also linked the suspects to murders in KwaNdengezi township and surrounding areas.

DURBAN - The police said that the three suspects who died following a shoot-out with officers in Bishopstown on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg had been linked to the murder of the acting commander for the Ndwedwe Police Station.

Lieutenant-Colonel Jabulani Ndawonde was gunned down in a drive-by shooting at the Bhamshela Taxi Rank near KwaMaphumulo. Police said that they were now looking for a fourth criminal who escaped during Monday's shoot-out.

The police’s Thembeka Mbele said that they received a tip-off that the suspects were in the Bishopstown area on Monday and planned to arrest them. She said that when they spotted the suspects, they were met with gunfire and had to retaliate.

READ MORE: KZN SAPS commander fatally shot near Bhamshela taxi rank

“During the gun battle, the suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled into the sugarcane field. Two suspects were fatally wounded during the exchange of gunfire. Two canines were shot dead and another two rushed to veterinary clinic after they were shot by a group of thugs. Another suspect was found dead in the sugarcane fields,” she said.

Mbele said that they discovered two rifles and four pistols at the scene.

The police also confirmed that the suspects were in possession of a stolen vehicle.

She said that investigations had also linked the suspects to murders in KwaNdengezi township and surrounding areas.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.