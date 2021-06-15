President Ramaphosa announces 'family meeting' for Tuesday night

The Presidency has announced that Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm.

The President’s address follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

"As South Africa rolls out its national COVID-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures," the Presidency said.

The latest address comes amid rising COVID-19 infection rates as the country finds itself firmly in the grip of the third wave.

Overnight the the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that 5,552 new cases had been recorded, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,752,630.

It added that 114 more people had died as a result of COVID-19, putting South Africa's total COVID-19 death toll at 57,879.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (67%), followed by the Western Cape (8%) and the North West (5%).

