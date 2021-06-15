Only 16.5% of Gauteng's elderly have been vaccinated, says department

There have been technical glitches regarding confirmation SMSes for those who have registered on government's website.

JOHANNESBURG - The elderly who have not registered for a COVID-19 vaccine yet are being urged by the Gauteng Department of Health to make their way to public sites to get their jabs.

The department on Tuesday said they would be registered there before getting their Pfizer jab.

According to the latest available data from the province, the department has vaccinated only 16.5% of the 1.3 million elderly people in the province.

“This call will hopefully see an increasing number of people coming out to vaccination sites,” said Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana, adding that they hoped to see the number of elderly walk-ins at public health vaccination sites picking up over the next few weeks.

She said they would be mindful in making sure there were no bottlenecks, which could increase the waiting period outside the facilities.

“If there is a queue, we will just ask you to bear with us - just in terms of the queues which would have been there.”

The department said it was learning from its mistakes as they went along and how to best respond to the challenges of the vaccine rollout program.

