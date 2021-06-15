Mxolisi Dukwana: We shouldn’t link ongoing protests in the FS to Magashule

Some have linked the ongoing demonstrations to the embattled ANC secretary general – who also happens to be the former premier and long-time ANC chair of the Free State – claiming he wants to render the municipality ungovernable.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)’s Free State interim provincial committee convener Mxolisi Dukwana said linking service delivery protests in the province to suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule erased genuine concerns raised in those demonstrations.

He told Eyewitness News on Monday that while some wanted the claims discussed, he didn’t necessarily believe credit should be given to certain individuals for the protests.

The province has recently been engulfed in service delivery protests – some of which have turned violent and previously disrupted COVID-19 vaccine rollout programmes.

But Dukwana said certain areas like Mangaung had become dysfunctional, having long grappled with service delivery.

“People are receiving this poor service and them standing up at this particular time, and us linking it with particular individuals, takes that away from the real cause.”

