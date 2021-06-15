Michaela Williams' killer an evil monster, says court during sentencing

Steven Fortune was sentenced to three life terms behind bars for the rape and murder of 12-year-old Michaela Williams and was also handed seven years for kidnapping her.

CAPE TOWN - A man sentenced to three life terms behind bars for the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Pelican Park has been labeled an evil monster by the Western Cape High Court.

Steven Fortune was also sentenced to seven years for kidnapping Michaela Williams.

The girl's body was found in Schaapkraal in January last year after Fortune, the deceased's neighbour, lured her away while she was playing outside her family home.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the three life terms handed down to convicted child killer and rapist, Steven Fortune.

The court ordered that Fortune's name be added to the national register of sex offenders and has asked that the judgment be forwarded to the Justice and Correctional Services Ministry.

In a plea agreement, the man - who was known to the deceased and her family - admitted to luring her away from outside her home to a vacant piece of land, promising to buy her cake.

He later led police to her body - her arms were bound behind her back and he threw two concrete blocks onto her head.

This was not the first time that Fortune committed heinous crimes in which a child was targeted.

Shortly before Michaela's death, Fortune was released on parole after serving 13 years of a 20-year sentence for the rape and attempted murder of an 8-year-old girl in Mitchells Plain in 2005.

The girl was found alive, covered in blood, a day after she was raped and stabbed with a pair of scissors.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.