Mfuleni teen caught hiding gun in a teddy bear

Patrolling officers responded to a tip-off and arrested the teenager in Mfuleni on Monday night.

Picture: Pexels.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old boy has been caught with a firearm hidden in a teddy bear.

He's apparently a gang member.

The police's Andre Traut said in another incident, a man was also arrested in Kraaifontein for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

“A 35-year-old man was arrested when he was found in possession of revolver and ammunition as well as a blue Kia Picanto, which was reported stolen in Parow at the beginning of this year.”

