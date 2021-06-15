Mfuleni teen caught hiding gun in a teddy bear

Patrolling officers responded to a tip-off and arrested the teenager in Mfuleni on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old boy has been caught with a firearm hidden in a teddy bear.

Patrolling officers responded to a tip-off and arrested the teenager in Mfuleni on Monday night.

He's apparently a gang member.

The police's Andre Traut said in another incident, a man was also arrested in Kraaifontein for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

“A 35-year-old man was arrested when he was found in possession of revolver and ammunition as well as a blue Kia Picanto, which was reported stolen in Parow at the beginning of this year.”

#sapsWC Members attached to Lockdown II deployed in Kleinvlei, Mfuleni & Kraaifontein last night arrested 3 suspects for serious offences. Meanwhile, 8 suspects will appear in court today on charges relating to the Nature Conservation Ordinance. MLhttps://t.co/ny4beZLzvk pic.twitter.com/z5Zx9Gfsm3 SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 15, 2021

