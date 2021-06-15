Mabuza to face grilling on power cuts, vaccine programme during NCOP session

National Council of Provinces members are expected to grill the deputy president about the amendment of legislation to increase private electricity generation with the red tape being cut significantly.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza will return to Parliament on Tuesday to answer burning questions about Eskom and the country's troubled COVID-19 vaccination process.

He can also expect to be grilled on corruption-related issues.

Mabuza will appear in a virtual plenary sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The deputy president will stand where President Cyril Ramaphosa was last week when he faced questions about public infrastructure damage and gender-based violence.

But Mabuza will have to endure a different set of questions, mainly focusing on service delivery, electricity distribution and the vaccination programme.

He will also have to field questions on ongoing rolling blackouts.

Added to this are queries about the corruption at Kusile power station and whether the project is on schedule, MPs are unlikely to go easy on Mabuza.

